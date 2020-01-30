Man accused of assaulting Purcell animal control officer while trying to take dog home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PURCELL, Okla. (KFOR) – A man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted an animal control officer and barricaded himself inside a closet at the Purcell Animal Shelter.

Last Thursday, Purcell police responded to the Purcell Animal Shelter after receiving a report that an animal control officer had been assaulted.

When officers arrived, the animal control officer said 34-year-old Devin Michael Riley grabbed a dog that he claimed was his, attempted to leave and then assaulted the officer in the process.

"He then shoved her into a wall. She told him he could not leave at that time. Then he dropped the dog and assaulted her again. Then he just started running back and forth down the hallway, not acting normal," Capt. James Bolling with the Purcell Police Department said.

According to the police report, Riley then "locked himself in the storage room" and "stacked crates and large bags of dog food behind the door."

"He did try to grab a hammer that was in there, and they were able to get him to drop the hammer," Bolling said.

The report said officers had to deploy pepper spray to get Riley to drop the hammer.

"They did have to kick the door in, and it was a metal steel door. So, it did take a little bit for them to kick that in," Bolling said.

When paramedics arrived, Riley allegedly spit straight into their faces.

He was eventually booked into jail on several charges including three counts of aggravated assault and robbery.

Thankfully, there were no serious injuries.