Man accused of luring two teenaged girls into his truck and sexually assaulting them arrested

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man accused of luring two teenaged girls into his truck and sexually assaulting them has been arrested.

The suspect has been identified as 74-year-old Charles Eller. Police have been looking for him for several days, releasing a sketch of him.

Eller was arrested for one count of kidnapping and two counts of sexual battery.

The Oklahoma City Police Violent Crimes Apprehension Team arrested him after he came back from an out-of-state trip.

His truck, which was at a family member’s house, was impounded.

According to police reports, one girl was picked up off of Northwest 10th Street after Eller asked her if she wanted a ride. The girl got in, and Eller drove to the fairgrounds where he allegedly tried to grab her chest and offered her money for oral sex. The girl refused and asked to be dropped off, and he did.

“You just never know who that person is when they pull over and ask you if you want a ride,” Oklahoma City Police MSgt. Gary Knight said earlier this week.

Another girl was picked up near Northwest 6th and Walker. The suspect allegedly grabbed her backpack and forced her into the truck. He tried to grab her chest and drove off. The victim jumped out of the truck. She ran off while the suspect went the opposite direction.

Amanda Kemp with the YWCA spoke with KFOR earlier this week.

“It’s really important to realize that this crime does happen, and it’s under reported, and people that commit this crime usually do it quite a few times,” she said.

Eller was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail just before 2:00 a.m.