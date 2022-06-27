CINCINNATI, Ohio (Storyful/KFOR) – WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT. A man accused of killing his girlfriend and her three-year-old son was attacked by the boy’s father in a courtroom in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Officials said attorneys for Desean Brown were trying to get his confession to the murders thrown out.

According to media reports, Brown is accused of murdering his girlfriend Nyteisha Lattimore, 29, and her son, Nylo, 3, in December of 2020. Detectives say Brown was furious that Lattimore had a miscarriage with his baby, so he allegedly murdered the woman out of retaliation, and threw Nylo into a river while the boy was alive. His body has never been found.

Nylo’s father, Antonio Hughes, was in the courtroom for the June 23rd hearing and attacked Brown by punching him in the head several times until multiple deputies held him down.

Hughes was arrested and charged with contempt of court. He was sentenced to seven days in the Hamilton County Justice Center. However, he was not charged with assault.

The judge ruled against Brown’s attorneys’ request to throw out his confession.