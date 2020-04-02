Man accused of sending young girl inappropriate photo

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma authorities are urging parents and guardians to be extra vigilant with monitoring children’s activities online following a man’s arrest.

On Monday, the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office arrested 30-year-old Jordan Parent.

Officials say Parent allegedly “approached a young girl over social media and within a matter of weeks, he told her that [he] loved her and attempted to get the girl to meet him in person.”

Parent allegedly repeatedly tried to get the girl to send him naked photos of herself and urged her to keep their communications a secret from her mother.

The suspect is also accused of sending the victim a photo of his genitals.

He faces charges of lewd proposals to a minor and solicitation of a minor to perform lewd acts.