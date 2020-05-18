Man accused of shooting into Oklahoma home arrested in Alabama

ALTUS, Okla. (KFOR) – A man accused of shooting into an Altus home late last year was arrested in Alabama.

In late October of 2019, Altus police investigated a string of shootings where multiple homes suffered damage from gunfire.

One of the shootings included gunfire into a home in the 700 block of North Willard.

No one was injured, but investigators say 26-year-old Manuel Kevin Dutra was reportedly responsible for the Willard shooting.

Dutra, of Altus, was taken into custody by law enforcement officials in Lineville, Alabama on May 5.

He was transported to Oklahoma last week and charged with willfully discharging a deadly weapon into a dwelling.