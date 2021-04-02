Man accused of trying to break into South Carolina prison with backpacks of contraband

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 19-year-old man was arrested this week after being accused of trying to break into a South Carolina prison with contraband.

It happened Wednesday at Tyger River Correctional Institute in Spartanburg County.

According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Nathaniel Jose Perez was found between the inner and outer fence with cuts he received from the fence’s razor wire.

Authorities say a large hole had been cut into the fence, and some pieces of what appeared to be Perez’s clothing were found stuck there. He was spotted after staff members were alerted to activity in the upper prison yard.

Officers confiscated four backpacks filled with contraband that included marijuana, cellphones, tobacco, alcohol, and other items. Perez is suspected of trying to drop off the items for prisoners for monetary gain.

Perez was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released to the Spartanburg County Detention Center. He was charged with trespassing onto a correctional facility, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and attempting to furnish prisoners with contraband.