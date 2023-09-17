Ronald Bledsoe was released from the Oklahoma County Jail after spending years behind bars suspected of shooting and killing a 12-year-old boy in 2015.

In June of 2015 12-year-old Janneh Britton was shot in a parking lot near SW 59th and Agnew in Oklahoma City, officials said he was paralyzed for years.

Russell Westbrook visited Britton in 2015. {KFOR}

Britton was well-known throughout the state. Former Thunder basketball star Russell Westbrook visited him at The Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital in Bethany in late 2015.

In 2020, Jalen Hurts met with Britton during a tour of the Oklahoma University football facilities.

Britton seen here during an interview with KFOR.

It would be in April of 2021 when Britton would die due to injuries he received from the shooting.

Bledsoe was arrested and suspected of being the shooter. He was charged with murder.

Last week court records showed that a jury trial was held and within a few days

Bledsoe was acquitted of the crime and released.

He had been facing two charges at the time, a first-degree and a second-degree murder charge.

Bledsoe spent hundreds of days in jail to be released after a two or three-day jury trial.