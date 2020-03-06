Man allegedly found with child porn after admitting to takings pics of men as they used restroom on OU campus

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A man was arrested at the University of Oklahoma for alleged child porn possession after he admitted to taking pictures of other men as they used a campus restroom.

Lucas Anthony Keupen, 26, was arrested Monday on suspicion of aggravated possession of child pornography, according to a District Court of Cleveland County document.

Keupen gave police written consent to search his phone and laptop. They discovered a cache of child pornography.

“During an initial search of his cell phone, pornographic pictures of prepubescent boys under 18 years of age were located on the [suspect’s] cell phone that he had sent an received using different cell phone applications,” the court document states.

Officers found over 100 pornographic images of children during the search, according to the court document.

University of Oklahoma Police Department officers first made contact with Keupen after they received a report that he was in a men’s restroom at Bizzell Memorial Library, taking photos of men as they used the restroom.

Keupen provided a written statement to officers, admitting to taking photos of other men without their consent, according to the document.

The suspect agreed to speak with officers at the campus police department

Police then obtained his permission to search his phone and laptop.

Keupen is currently in custody of the Cleveland County Detention Center.