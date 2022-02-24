MIMS, Florida (Storyful/KFOR) – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Facebook post says it all. “Well here is something you don’t see everyday…one of the world’s dumbest criminals caught on video stuffing a crossbow down his pants!!”

Sheriff Wayne Ivey wrote, “Just when you think you have seen it all, this guy takes carrying a concealed weapon to a whole new level as he proves to all of us that you can actually stuff a crossbow down the front of your pants!”

Surveillance video from a hardware store in Mims, Florida shows Darren Durrant setting down a crutch, then stuffing the weapon down his pants, while covering the top with his shirt.

A deputy located the suspect at a nearby Walgreens, where a foot chase started. Durrant was later arrested for felony petit theft. According to the sheriff’s office, his record includes two previous felony theft convictions. He is now awaiting charges for one of the strangest cases the Brevard County Sheriff’s office has ever seen.