Man and woman killed in Del City shooting

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Del City Police confirm that two people were killed following a domestic situation that resulted in gunfire Saturday night.

Authorities say they were called to a home near Southeast 22nd Street and Vickie Drive about a domestic dispute just before midnight Saturday. When officers arrived, they discovered a man and woman had been shot and killed.

Police confirm that a suspect in connection to the shooting is in custody.

The names of the victims have not been released at this time.

