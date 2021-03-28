Man and woman killed in Del City shooting

News
Posted: / Updated:

Authorities investigating a crime scene following a double homicide in Del City Saturday night. (KFOR)

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Del City Police confirm that two people were killed following a domestic situation that resulted in gunfire Saturday night.

Authorities say they were called to a home near Southeast 22nd Street and Vickie Drive about a domestic dispute just before midnight Saturday. When officers arrived, they discovered a man and woman had been shot and killed.

Police confirm that a suspect in connection to the shooting is in custody.

The names of the victims have not been released at this time.

Latest Stories

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report