PORT ORANGE, Fla. (KFOR/Storyful) – Police bodycam video shows a man who fled from a traffic stop climbing and dangling from a tree in Port Orange, Florida. “He’s literally in a tree right now, trying to climb it like Tarzan,” one officer is heard saying.

Video at the top of this story shows the moments following a police pursuit when two people fled from a car and into a wooded area.

Police officers from both Port Orange and the City of Edgewater first managed to catch up to and arrest the passenger, Kaitlyn McCartney, who is heard screaming that she did not know what was happening.

Several hours passed before officers spotted a shoe hanging down from a tall tree branch. As they approached with K9 Officer Drako, officers saw suspect Jonathan Kiser continue to climb and dangle from the tree.

Rather than climbing down, as officers suggested, Kiser eventually dangled from a branch with one arm, then dropped to the ground below.

Officers had warned Kiser that K9 Drako would bite him if he took off running – both of which happened, as seen in the video.

“You’re an idiot, dude,” an officer is heard saying as he handcuffed Kiser, while K9 Drako bit down on his leg. “How dumb are you?”

Kiser was charged with fleeing and eluding, resisting without violence, leaving the scene of a crash, and driving with a suspended license.

McCartney was charged with violation of probation and resisting without violence.