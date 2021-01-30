Man arrested after domestic disturbance turns into standoff at hotel

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One suspect is in custody after a standoff at a Northeast Oklahoma City hotel.

It happened at the Oyo Hotel on the I-35 Service Road.

Police were called for a domestic situation. It turned into a hour-long standoff when the suspect refused to come out of his room.

When police arrived, they realized the suspect had a felony warrant for charges involving weapons.

The female who called police was out of the room when the male suspect barricaded himself.

“He had barricaded himself. He wouldn’t answer the door. We were communicating with him through the window and over the phone, but he refused to our directions to come to the door to talk to us,” Capt. Rod Strecker with Oklahoma City Police said.

When the suspect didn’t cooperate, officers tried a different tactic.

“We just took the opportunity and sprayed some OC gas into the room and brought him out,” Strecker said.

When he got out, he was still being non-compliant.

“He just kept rambling and rambling and was not making a whole lot of sense, during our communications, he was screaming, he was yelling, just a really cyclical cycle for him, he was up, he was down, indicating there may be some drug use,” Strecker said.

The suspect was check out by an ambulance. No one was hurt during the incident.

The suspect has not been identified.