OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police confirmed a man was arrested after he allegedly walked into the Boathouse District Sunday with a device strapped to his body and weapons.

Police said when the man walked in the front entrance of Riversport around 4:15 p.m. he had something strapped to his chest and had a knife in his hand.

Police said he made a statement that he was going to blow himself up. Managers immediately called police prompting a large police presence.

Dozens of police units, fire trucks and emergency crews were seen parked near Riversport with lights flashing.

Police said when officers approached the man he pointed a gun to his head. Officers talked with the man for about an hour before they convinced him to step away from the gun. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to a local hospital. Officers said no one was hurt during the incident and everyone was evacuated from the surrounding area to a safe location.

Bomb squad units remained on scene, along with bomb dogs, to clear the scene.

Police said no explosives were found on the man or in the surrounding area.