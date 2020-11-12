Man arrested following chase, ATM burglary in Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Edmond say one person has been taken into custody following an attempted theft at an ATM.

Around 6 a.m., officers with the Edmond Police Department were called to an ATM alarm call at Oklahoma State Bank, located at 2411 S. Kelly.

When officers arrived, they realized that someone broke into the ATM and tipped the ATM over while trying to get the money box out of it.

Investigators spotted 27-year-old Brandan Gonzales leaving the scene. Following a brief pursuit and foot chase, Gonzales was taken into custody near Edmond Santa Fe High School.

Edmond police officials say Gonzales is a part of a known group out of Houston that travels the country burglarizing ATMs.

Officials say they typically steal a larger Ford truck, attach a chain to it, wrap it around the ATM, pull the doors off the ATM, take the cash, then ditch the truck.

This time, however, the ground was so soft that the ATM fell over and Gonzales was not able to access the door.

Police arrived just as he was leaving and a pursuit ensued, leading to Gonzales’ capture.

Gonzales will be transferred to the Oklahoma County jail, and is facing charges of breaking into an ATM, felony pursuit obstruction, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

