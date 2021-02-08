Man arrested in Oklahoma for murder of 15-year-old after body found in Fayetteville

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A devastating case may be coming to a close.

Fayetteville Police Chief Mike Reynolds announced on Monday that an arrest has been made in the murder of a 15-year-old whose body was found off Goshen-Tuttle Road on October 21, 2020.

According to a release from Fayetteville Police Department, after “several months of intense investigation,” a capital murder warrant was issued for 22-year-old Diontre D. Lang.

On Saturday, February 6, Fayetteville detectives traveled to Oklahoma City where they were assisted by the Oklahoma City Police Department and the US Marshals office with locating and arresting Lang.

He is currently awaiting extradition to Arkansas.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Contact In Your Corner Team

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter