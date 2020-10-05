Man arrested on murder complaint after woman’s body found in car

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department say a man is now behind bars after a woman’s body was discovered in a car last week.
On Oct. 1, a car with a body in it was discovered parked behind a business in the 4600 block of NE 23rd.
She has since been identified as 23-year-old Star Marie Patrick.
Evidence in the case implicated Keith Smith in the homicide.
Smith was located yesterday at a hotel in south OKC. He was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a complaint of murder in the first degree.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should call the Homicide Tip-Line at 405-297-1200.
