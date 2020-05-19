Man behind bars for attempted kidnapping in OKC neighborhood

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An El Reno man now locked up after Oklahoma City police say he tried to kidnap a 14-year-old girl who was out riding her bike.

It happened near NW 23rd and Ranchwood, right along the Oklahoma City/Yukon border.

“It’s really surprising. Nothing ever happens here it’s very safe. We have cops that patrol the area all the time,” said resident Megan Simpson.

Just another reason why people who live in the Kingsridge neighborhood are shocked.

Police say it started in broad daylight when Kevin Teurman approached a 14-year-old girl who was out riding her bike.

Teurman allegedly told the teen her sister had sent him to pick her up.

“She knew that wasn’t correct and began to pedal faster to try to get away from this man,” said Msgt. Gary Knight with OKCPD.

Tuerman then allegedly ordered the girl to get in, and right when he stepped out of his vehicle- another man pulled up.

“At which time a citizen saw what was going on stepped in front of the man … he took off running,” said Knight.

That good Samaritan didn’t live in the area, police say he was just there looking at homes for sale.

He was simply in the right place at the right time.

He managed to scare Teurman who took off running.

Teurman then circled back to his car and drove off.

Another nearby citizen called police and Teurman was arrested a short time later.

“Citizens stepping in certainly saved this girl,” said Knight.

Simpson, a mother herself, resting easier knowing those good people were looking out for her neighborhood.

“I am so thankful that he stopped and helped that little girl… I mean it’s just a big blessing so thankful that this neighborhood is so safe and this community and thankful somebody stopped,” she said.

Teurman faces charged of attempted kidnapping.