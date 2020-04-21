Man calls with questions about his unemployment claim, gets transferred to another customer with unemployment question

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As a record number of Oklahomans continue filing for unemployment, many are frustrated with long hold times and not being able to speak with a person.

Steven Terrell from Chandler is one of the many people that have filed an unemployment claim.

He says when he finally got someone on the phone, the woman didn’t work for the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.

“Some lady is like ‘hello? Hello?’ I said ‘hello?’ She’s like ‘uhhh yeah?’ I said ‘who’s this?’ She’s like, ‘are you calling about unemployment,'” Steven told News 4.

Steven says the woman told him that she called to file for unemployment last week and since then she had been receiving calls from people who also had questions about their claim.

“They said they were going to fix it, but nothing’s been fixed. She’s like ‘all day Saturday, I was getting phone calls, and I’ve already had a couple this morning,'” Steven said. “She’s like I can’t not answer the phone, because it may be them calling me back.”

Steven says he didn’t catch the woman’s name, but they did talk for around 20 minutes about how frustrating the entire process has been.

“I don’t understand how they could have put that number in to their system and be like oh hey call this poor woman,” Steven said. “She’s having a hard enough time, let’s make it worse.”

We did reach out to the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, and they sent us the following:

It appears that someone taking inbound calls attached to the OESC call center errantly entered the claimant’s phone number when escalating the call from Tier 1 to Tier 2. Tier 1 is the initial claims specialist who can provide general information to claimants about the application process. Claims that are more complex are escalated to Tier 2 who communicates directly with a claimant. In this instance, the individual whose phone number was entered into the system as a Tier 2 callback number was actually waiting on a Tier 2 call herself. The situation has been corrected and we deeply regret the inconvenience this error caused to both the claimant receiving the calls and the claimants who were unable to contact a Tier 2 OESC.

Steven isn’t the only viewer that says he’s had this problem.

Others tell News 4 they’ve had the same experience.

One minute on hold, the next, talking to a mystery woman that says she has nothing to do with unemployment claims.

She just filed her own claim last week.