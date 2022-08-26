AUBURN, Washington (KFOR/Storyful) – Police in Auburn, Washington, are searching for the man seen in a restaurant’s surveillance video approaching a 4-year-old girl, and removing her necklace from around her neck.

The child was watching videos on her iPad while sitting at a booth at the restaurant, which is owned by her family, while her mother prepared her food in the kitchen.

Auburn Police tweeted that the man “may identify himself as Jose Hidalgo,” – a frequent customer at the restaurant.

The August 15th theft left the little girl fearful of returning to the restaurant in case she encounters the man again. Her mother told local media that her daughter is traumatized and is also having trouble sleeping at night.

Man suspected of stealing child’s necklace. Photo: Auburn Police

Auburn Police would like anyone with tips on the man’s whereabouts to call (253) 288-7403.