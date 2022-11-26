An arrest has been made in Friday afternoon’s breaking news of a road rage fight that turned deadly.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An arrest has been made in Friday afternoon’s breaking news of a road rage fight that turned deadly.

Police said Kasey Caleb McConville has been arrested involved in the shooting.

Oklahoma City Police were called to a shooting at Northwest 10th and Meridian Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. That’s when they found one man on scene involved in the incident was suffering from a gunshot wound. EMSA rushed to the scene to care for the victim who police say was shot by the 25-year-old.

“[EMSA] transported the victim to the hospital where he died later in surgery at the hospital,” said Lt. Jeff Flaggert, Oklahoma City Police.

Lt. Jeff Flaggert said the road rage situation involved a red pick-up and possibly a black hearse with a Christmas wreath on the side of it.

Police said the driver of the black hearse opened fire on the driver of the red truck ultimately killing that driver.

“When officers arrived, they found a red pickup parked in the middle of the intersection with a male victim lying next to the pickup that had one single gunshot wound,” said Lt. Flaggert.

Police told KFOR investigators arrested McConville Friday night after interviewing him.

He was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a charge of first-degree murder.

According to booking records, McConville’s bond was denied.

Oklahoma City Police told us that this is the only update at this time, and it will be Monday morning before there are any further updates.

We’re still working to figure out the victim’s name. This is a developing story.