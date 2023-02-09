SCARBOROUGH, England (KFOR/Storyful) – A 43-year-old man has pleaded guilty to animal cruelty after he was captured on surveillance video grabbing a seagull, raising it above his head, throwing it into a brick wall, and then throwing it again across the street.

“This gull has been tossed about like an object with total disregard for this bird’s feelings. It will have suffered pain and distress as a result of this unnecessary attack,” said Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Inspector Geoff Edmond.

The attack happened in Scarborough, England at the exact time that officers happened to be monitoring that very street’s surveillance cameras, allowing them to make a swift arrest.

The North Yorkshire Police released the video, saying witnesses were also highly disturbed by the incident. “One witness described approaching the bird after the incident, and moving it away so it was not hurt again. He described the bird as slowly flapping its wings, having no energy, and unresponsive to his presence,” the NYP posted.

The post also states that Richard Kitching said he was drunk and that he apologized for his behavior.

After pleading guilty to animal cruelty, Kitching received a 32-week suspended prison sentence, was ordered to 100 hours of community service and to pay fines. Kitching is also not allowed to be in contact with animals for one year.

“Kitching’s actions that night were cruel and shocking. The footage of the incident is sickening, and it’s almost beyond belief that someone could behave in this way,” said PC Lee Holmes, who led the investigation.