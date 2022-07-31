OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was shot in the face near Kings of Leon Lane and Joe Carter Avenue in Bricktown. The incident occurred just after 2 a.m. on Sunday.

The shooting happened after two groups got into a dispute, with a member of one group opening fire on the other. There was only one reported victim.

The victim is in critical condition and was taken to a nearby hospital for surgery. No word on his condition at this time.

The suspect was arrested on the scene.

Crime scene units are on scene investigating the incident.

