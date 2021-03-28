Man critically injured in hit-and-run accident

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was transferred to a hospital Sunday after being hit by a vehicle.

At approximately 5:45 p.m., police were called to an area near Northwest 10th Street and North MacArthur Avenue on reports of a hit-and-run accident involving a pedestrian.

Oklahoma City Police officials say the vehicle involved initially fled the scene. However, officers soon located the vehicle.

Officials say the suspect was not taken into custody.

The victim was transferred to a local hospital with critical injuries.

