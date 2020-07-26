Man dies after officer-involved shooting in the Village

A man was shot by a City of the Village police officer upon allegedly getting into a confrontation with the officer.

THE VILLAGE, Okla. (KFOR) – One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in The Village.

It happened Saturday afternoon near Penn and Britton.

“I was pretty shocked because this street’s usually quiet, especially in the village,” neighbor Scott Reyes said.

An officer was initially called to the neighborhood to help with a domestic situation.

“The female wanted to collect some belongings out of house and just wanted to make sure everything was safe so one of our officers went over and tried to keep the peace,” Deputy Chief Russ Landon with The Village Police Department said.

However, things took a turn after a confrontation. A neighbor tells KFOR they heard the man may have come at the officer with a baseball bat. Police have not confirmed if the man was armed.

“At some point a confrontation came about between our officer and the male part of this domestic relationship and our officer did discharge his service weapon striking the subject,” Landon said.

The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition where he later died.

“I didn’t know it was going to go this far, because I heard that he’d been shot like five times,” Reyes said. “ I feel bad, I wish stuff like this wouldn’t happen, but it does. It’s all in God’s hands now.”

Other neighbors say the couple has had issues for a long time.