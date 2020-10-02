Man dies in hospital after pulled out of burning Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man who Oklahoma City firefighters rescued from a burning duplex on Thursday, later died at a hospital.

The man, who has not yet been identified, died at a hospital sometime after 5 p.m. on Thursday, according to a news release issued by Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson, Public Information Officer for the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Firefighters rushed to the 1200 block of North Villa at 10:24 a.m.

They arrived and found smoke coming out of the duplex.

Crew members battled the blaze inside the duplex, containing the fire to the room it started in.

Other crews entered and located an adult male in a room down the hall from where the fire started, according to the news release.

Crew members moved the man outside. He was unconscious, was not breathing and did not have a pulse, the news release states.

Firefighters began CPR on the man and administered a Cyano Kit, which Fulkerson described as an intravenous intervention that counters possible cyanide poisoning in potential smoke inhalation victims.

“The victim was then treated and evaluated further on scene by EMSA before ultimately being transported to the hospital,” Fulkerson said.

Firefighters later learned that the man died from his injuries.

A dog that firefighters rescued from the other side of the duplex was safely returned to its owner.

The fire was found to be accidental and most likely electrical in nature, according to the news release.

