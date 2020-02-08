Man dies in OKC apartment fire; cause of fire under investigation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man died in an Oklahoma City apartment fire Friday night.

Firefighters were called at approximately 11:24 p.m. to a fire at a two-story apartment building in the 500 block of North Rockwell Avenue, according to an Oklahoma City Fire Department news release.

Firefighters found an adult male dead inside the bathroom of an apartment.

Fire investigators and Oklahoma City Police Department homicide investigators are collaborating to determine the cause of the fire, which remains under investigation. However, the fire is not being investigated as a homicide, Chief Sean Cobb with OKCFD said.

“Our policy as a fire department is any time we have a fire fatality, we always ask the Oklahoma City Police Department’s homicide unit to co-investigate with us,” Cobb said. “They will conduct interviews at the scene and wait for the state medical examiner’s report and proceed from there.”

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming out of the roof.

Firefighters simultaneously attacked the blaze and searched the immediate area, according to the news release.

The man was found dead during a secondary search of the building, according to the news release.

The building and the contents inside are valued at $110,000 and considered a total loss, the news release states.

There were no other injuries, Cobb said.