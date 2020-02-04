Man dies one year after officer-involved shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Although a man was shot in 2018, officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department say he is being considered the latest homicide victim in the city.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 10, 2018, Sgt. Charles McMackin pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation near N.W. 36th St. and St. Charles Ave.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle, Kevin Kindred, got out of the car with a gun in his hand. At that point, Sgt. McMackin ordered him to drop the weapon.

When he didn’t drop the gun, McMackin shot Kindred.

Following the shooting, investigators say Kindred was transferred to a long-term rehabilitation facility in Tulsa. He eventually passed away from his injuries in September of 2019.

On Monday, the Oklahoma City Police Department’s Homicide Unit learned that Kindred’s death has been ruled a homicide by the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office.

It is worth noting that the medical examiner does not determine fault or if a death was justified. Instead, a homicide determination simply means that another human led to the person’s death.

Since the case was ruled a homicide this year, it will be considered a homicide for 2020.