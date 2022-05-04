ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Maryland (Storyful/KFOR) – Police in Maryland say a man dressed in a poop emoji costume let off a stink bomb after his speech, saying the city council passed a “turd of a bill.”

On May 2nd, Phil Ateto put on quite a show, telling city council members in Anne Arundel County that they were “upholding white supremacy” by passing a bill which established a police accountability board. He was angry that they didn’t include the already existing Anne Arundel County Coalition for Police Accountability. Therefore, Ateto said it gives “the illusion of transparency, but with no actual accountability.”

He goes on to say, “You got it passed with the labor and discomfort that comes with passing a giant turd, and then thought you could flush it and move on.”

Following Ateto’s colorful comments, council members noticed a bad smell in the room. Officers were asked to investigate as the meeting takes a recess. Officers then approach the man and escort him out of the building.

It’s unclear whether he will face any charges.