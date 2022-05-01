OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man driving a U-Haul truck was pulled over and arrested early on Sunday morning in Oklahoma City. The suspect was stopped near Northwest 50th St. and North Military Avenue and fled the vehicle.

The suspect broke into a nearby home and was later caught and arrested on the scene.

Oklahoma City Police were on the search for a U-Haul truck after receiving a call from the Norman Police Department saying that a truck they were searching for could be in the area.

The truck was spotted heading northbound on Broadway Extension in Oklahoma City. The suspect was chased until stopping on the Northwest 36th St. exit ramp. The driver sped off, leading to a short chase with police.

The identity of the suspect is unknown, but this is a developing story.