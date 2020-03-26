Man drowns while fishing in northeastern Oklahoma pond

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A 42-year-old man drowned this week while fishing in northeast Oklahoma, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says.

It happened Wednesday around 7:45 p.m. on a private pond in Rogers County.

According to the trooper’s report, Robert O’Donnell, of Collinsville, was fishing in the pond in a boat with a passenger when the vessel started to take on water and capsized.

O’Donnell and his passenger were ejected into the water.

The passenger swam to shore while O’Donnell remained with the boat, hanging onto it.

The report states the passenger heard O’Donnell yell “ouch” before going under water.

He did not resurface, and was recovered around 11:30 p.m. in approximately seven feet of water.