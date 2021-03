EVERGLADES NATIONAL PARK, Fla. (AP) — Everglades National Park says authorities arrested a man who fired a gun at park rangers unprovoked.

The park tweeted Sunday evening that visitors and residents in Flamingo, a section of the park, should shelter in place. They tweeted later that the situation was resolved and a suspect is in custody.

The park says no injuries were initially reported. Federal, state and local authorities responded to the park.

Active shooter incident happening at Everglades NP. Main park road (SR 9336) closed for public safety. Visitors/residents in Flamingo should shelter in place. Suspect is a 33 y.o. white male. Federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies are coordinating the response. — Everglades National Park (@EvergladesNPS) March 29, 2021

Suspect has been located and is in custody. Incident has been resolved. Press release to follow soon. Please continue to avoid the area. — Everglades National Park (@EvergladesNPS) March 29, 2021

