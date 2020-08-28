Man hit, killed by train in NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are investigating after a man was fatally struck by a train in northwest Oklahoma City early Friday morning.

Crews were called to the tracks near Britton and Western around 4 a.m. Friday.

Officials say the man was seen sitting on the side of the tracks and eventually stood up and turned toward the train.

When the conductor saw the man, the conductor blew the whistle and applied the emergency brakes.

Unfortunately, the man was struck by the train and died.

No other information is available at this time.

Oklahoma City Police are still investigating.

