Man hit, killed in highway auto-pedestrian accident

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are investigating after a man was hit and killed along I-35 early Friday morning.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, the man was walking southbound in the northbound lanes of I-35 when he was struck by a 2001 Chevrolet Blazer just before 4 a.m.

The driver of that vehicle did stop to aide in the investigation.

No other information is available at this time.