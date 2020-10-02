Man hit, killed in highway auto-pedestrian accident

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are investigating after a man was hit and killed along I-35 early Friday morning.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, the man was walking southbound in the northbound lanes of I-35 when he was struck by a 2001 Chevrolet Blazer just before 4 a.m.

The driver of that vehicle did stop to aide in the investigation.

No other information is available at this time.

Latest KFOR News Headlines:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic of the Red Cross

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter