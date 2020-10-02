Man hit, killed in highway auto-pedestrian accident

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are investigating after a man was hit and killed along I-35 early Friday morning.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, the man was walking southbound in the northbound lanes of I-35 when he was struck by a 2001 Chevrolet Blazer just before 4 a.m.
The driver of that vehicle did stop to aide in the investigation.
No other information is available at this time.
