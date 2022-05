OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was injured following a crash near South Meridian Avenue and I-40 in West Oklahoma City. The man fled police after chasing another vehicle at Will Rogers World Airport.

According to police, the man attempted to drive northbound on South Meridian Avenue and spun out near I-40, where police made the arrest.

There is currently no word on the condition of the man, but he was taken to a nearby hospital for his injuries.