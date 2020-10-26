Man injured in accidental shooting in southeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man is recovering after he was accidentally shot at a house in southeast Oklahoma City.

Shortly after midnight on Sunday, emergency crews were called to a reported shooting near S.E. 44th and Bryant.

Investigators say a man was showing his friend a gun when he accidentally shot himself in the chest.

An Oklahoma City police officer who was the first on the scene began treating the victim before paramedics arrived.

Officials say he is expected to survive.

LATEST STORIES: