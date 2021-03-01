Man killed after being punched on Las Vegas Strip identified, suspect gives little information to police

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thomas Driscoll’s life ended with one punch. He fell backwards hitting the ground and less than one hour later he was pronounced dead.

The man accused of throwing the punch and killing him has been identified as 33-year-old Brandon Leath and he is now facing a murder charge. Leath made his first appearance in court Monday morning and was appointed an attorney. Bail was denied for Leath.

According to the arrest report, Driscoll and a woman identified as Nava Fuehrer were walking across the pedestrian bridge that connects Ballys and the Cromwell around 4:30 a.m. Sunday and passed by Leath who made a comment at the couple. As the couple headed down an escalator, Leath ran down the stairs and took a “fighting stance” at the bottom of the escalator.

When Driscoll reached the bottom of the escalator, Leath punched him causing him to fall onto his back. Driscoll did not move, the report said. Driscoll was transported to Sunrise Medical Hospital where he was pronounced dead one hour later.

Leath was taken into custody by police near the Mirage Hotel.

When police asked Leath about the incident, he said he remembered being at the pedestrian bridge and then remembered being contacted by police but he “offered no explanation of the incident.”

The arrest report said surveillance cameras captured the incident.