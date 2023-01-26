DETROIT, Mich. (KFOR/Storyful) – Video released by the Michigan State Police shows a man in the backyard of an abandoned home in Detroit, shining a green laser at the agency’s helicopter pilot, then firing several shots with a long gun.

The helicopter crew in “Trooper 2” is heard informing dispatch of the suspect’s location. Troopers responded on foot.

The MSP tweeted that as troopers approached, the man came out of the house firing. They returned fire, killing the 33-year-old man, who had been staying in the abandoned home.

Along with the gun he was holding, troopers say they recovered five other guns inside the house, located at 12857 Terry Street.

Troopers have not disclosed a motive for the shooting. The two troopers involved are on routine leave pending an investigation.