OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla (KFOR) – A man died after being shot on Sunday in Oklahoma City according to police.

Oklahoma City Police say an officer was responding to a domestic violence call when they were flagged down by a man with a torso wound on Couch Drive and Walker Ave.

The officer discovered the man was shot, he was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police say the the domestic call and the shooting may be related, local surveillance video is being examined for to help identify a suspect.

So far no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story.