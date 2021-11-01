Man killed in shooting at NW OKC apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) –     Police responded to the scene of a fatal shooting at an apartment complex on the city’s northwest side Monday afternoon.

The shooting occurred near Hefner and Penn around 3:00 p.m.

Authorities with Oklahoma City Police say a man was killed in the parking lot.

Officers are investigating what lead to the gunfire.

Some people have been detained for questioning.

So far, no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. We will bring you more information as it becomes available.

