Man killed in trooper-involved shooting

ALLEN, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say a man has died after leading officers on a chase and then pointing a gun at troopers.

Around 11 a.m. on Feb. 4, officers with the Allen Police Department attempted to pull over a vehicle in Pontotoc County.

The driver refused to stop and led officers on a pursuit that ended at a home in the 300 block of S. 4th St. in Allen.

According to troopers from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the driver ran into the home while threatening to shoot officers.

About an hour later, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s Tactical Team was called to make contact with 33-year-old Shawn Michael Taylor.

Taylor was wanted for assault upon a police officer with a dangerous weapon, felony eluding, and terroristic threats to a police officer.

While speaking with crisis negotiators, Taylor allegedly pointed a long gun at police.

Officials say shots were fired by a member of the tactical team. Taylor was hit and died from his injuries.

The trooper who fired the shots will be placed on paid administrative leave while an investigation is underway.