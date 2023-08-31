NORFOLK, Nebraska (KFOR/Storyful) – Seeing a giant bull riding shotgun with its owner behind the wheel isn’t what some drivers in Nebraska expected to see along US-257 on August 30.

Someone called police, who expected to find a calf – not an enormous Watusi bull named Howdy Doody, riding in the front seat.

According to reports, Howdy Doody’s owner, Lee Meyer, of Neligh, often takes the bull to different parades and events, as seen here and here, both in 2019, where the duo was called a “fan favorite.”

As seen in the video at the top of this story, the back side of the vehicle got quite “messy,” as officers questioned Meyer.

As you can imagine, a giant bull can hinder a driver’s vision, though no citations were issued.

Norfolk officers sent Meyer and Howdy Doody on their way with a warning, asking the two to head back home.

The parade-going pair pulled away with a sign on the passenger side that read “Nebraska’s Big Rodeo Parade – Best Car Entry.”