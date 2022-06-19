OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- Firefighters rescued a man who was stuck in a Downtown Oklahoma City grain cart, police said.

The man was found in a cart near Reno and Lottie where he had been trapped for about 24 hours, said police.

The man was found to be severely dehydrated and sunburnt, said the Oklahoma City fire department.

He did not receive any injuries and is expected to be okay.

The fire department was responding to a smoke call in the area when a citizen came and told them someone was beating on the inside of a large train car, said public information officer Benny Fulkerson.