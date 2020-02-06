Man rolls vehicle after fleeing from Tulsa County deputies, police

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man was arrested after allegedly leading law enforcement officers on a chase earlier this week.

According to the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Hicks Jr. was involved in a pursuit with deputies and police on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office says Hicks was reportedly driving a stolen Cadillac Escalade.

During the pursuit, Hicks lost control and rolled the vehicle multiple times near Highway 11 and 2100 Road.

Photo courtesy: Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy: Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office

He was treated for minor injuries before being arrested by Tulsa police. He was booked into the Tulsa County Jail for possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding, and robbery with a firearm/dangerous weapon.

Michael Hicks Jr. is seen in a booking photo obtained from the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office.