Man rolls vehicle after fleeing from Tulsa County deputies, police

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man was arrested after allegedly leading law enforcement officers on a chase earlier this week.
According to the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Hicks Jr. was involved in a pursuit with deputies and police on Tuesday.
The sheriff’s office says Hicks was reportedly driving a stolen Cadillac Escalade.
During the pursuit, Hicks lost control and rolled the vehicle multiple times near Highway 11 and 2100 Road.
He was treated for minor injuries before being arrested by Tulsa police. He was booked into the Tulsa County Jail for possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding, and robbery with a firearm/dangerous weapon.