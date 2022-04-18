PASCO COUNTY, Florida (Storyful/KFOR) – A 49-year-old woman was hit and killed by a vehicle while walking along the shoulder of US highway 301 in Pasco County, Florida in the early hours of April 17th. Law enforcement barricaded the area, but the driver of a truck, not wanting to stop, raced around the barricade, running over the woman’s remains.

The Florida Highway Patrol released dashcam video of the silver truck racing around a law enforcement vehicle, which led to a chase.

Video shows the Chevy truck spinning out after a pit maneuver. Authorities arrested and charged the driver, 23-year-old Thomas Krummen, with aggravated assault with a motor vehicle upon a law enforcement officer, reckless driving, DUI, fleeing and eluding, destruction of evidence, driving while license revoked, and false imprisonment of Krummen’s two passengers.

Investigators believe the original vehicle that hit and killed the woman before fleeing was a silver Dodge, due to car parts and paint chips at the scene. That driver has yet to be found.