Reading/Berkshire, ENGLAND (KFOR/Storyful) – Video shows a man intentionally blocking an ambulance, while braking and swerving to prevent the ambulance from passing.

38-year-old Albert Butler was just sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for 18 months, while he completes 200 hours of unpaid community service, and was fined more than $2,600.

Butler was also banned from driving for three years after pleading guilty to dangerous driving and obstructing an emergency worker.

“This was the worst standard of driving suffered by one of our hard-working ambulance crews, who were responding on blue lights to a potentially very serious emergency, that I have ever seen,” said Mark Ainsworth, Director of Operations at South Central Ambulance Service.

Lights and sirens were activated on the ambulance, which was responding to an emergency of a collapsed man, when Butler obstructed the vehicle in February. His sentence was just handed down in early November.

“Seconds can make all the difference when an ambulance is on an emergency call, and the delays that Butler caused could have had significant impacts to the call that they were attending,” said Sergeant Matt Cadmore of the Roads Policing Unit with Thames Valley Police.

Authorities did not release the condition of the victim to whom the ambulance was responding.