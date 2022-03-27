OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was shot and killed around 4 a.m. on I-35 near Southeast 23rd St. A woman, who was travelling with the man, was shot in the leg and taken to a nearby hospital after emergency services arrived on the scene.

A sheriff in the area noticed what they thought to be a vacant car on a northbound lane of I-35. After pulling up to the vehicle, the sheriff noticed the man and woman wounded in the vehicle.

Oklahoma City Police shut down the northbound lane on I-35 from 29th St. to 15th St. Drivers were instructed to exit onto 29th St., and proceed to the 15th St. ramp.

The identities of the two and story behind the shooting are still unknown, but this is a developing story.