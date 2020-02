A close-up photo of police lights by night

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was stabbed during a fight Tuesday evening in Oklahoma City.

Police and paramedics were called to NE 23rd Street and Lottie.

When emergency responders arrived, they found that a man had been stabbed.

Police learned that the victim and another man were fighting when the stabbing occurred.

The suspect ran away. Witnesses told police that he left the scene in a black Dodge Charger.

No other details have been released.

Police are still investigating the stabbing.