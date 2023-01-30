KENSINGTON, Maryland (KFOR/Storyful) – A man in Kensington, Maryland saw a gorilla statue he apparently couldn’t live without, and he was caught on camera stealing the great ape and loading it into the back of his pickup.

Police just released video of the theft from Design Emporium and Antiques.

The man is seen cutting the cable that tethered the statue to the front of the store.

He then hoisted the heavy gorilla into the truck bed and took off.

Police did not release the material of the statue, nor its value.

If you have information that leads to his arrest, a $10,000 reward is being offered. Call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous.