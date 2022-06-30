TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – “Rebel Scum” Caught Absconding with a Stormtrooper,” the Tulsa Police Department posted on Facebook. What followed was a post full of every Star Wars pun imaginable.

Police say the crime happened around 5:30 a.m. on June 17th. On 6/17/2022 around 5:30 a.m. near 3rd and Lewis in Tulsa.

“It is entirely possible that he was upset with Order 66 and revenging the Jedi. However, in Oklahoma, it’s still a crime. The Force Will Be Strong with the Chosen One who can bring this nerf-herder before the Jedi Council (or in this case, Criminal Court). Imperial Credit (AKA cash rewards) are paid for information that leads to an arrest,” the post reads.

Officers ask that you call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS if you recognize the Stormtrooper snatcher. You may remain anonymous. Reference Case 2022-308035.