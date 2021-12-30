Man struck by vehicle at NE 23rd and Bryant

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Oklahoma City Police Department says a man was struck by a vehicle around 8:40 Thursday evening.

Law enforcement is still on the scene investigating. Avoid the area, if possible.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

There’s no word on whether charges are anticipated. The OKCPD Public Information Officer told the KFOR news team that authorities believe the man was walking in the roadway and wearing dark clothing when he was struck.

We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.